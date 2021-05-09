The Transfer Token (TTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00016927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $2.24 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.