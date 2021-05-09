THEKEY Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $924,452.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006640 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

