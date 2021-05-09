Thisoption Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Thisoption has a market cap of $2.81 million and $123.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

