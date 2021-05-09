Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

