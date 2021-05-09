Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

