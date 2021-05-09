Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

