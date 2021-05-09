Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

