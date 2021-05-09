Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.