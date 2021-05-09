Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

