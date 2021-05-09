Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

