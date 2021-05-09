Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.