Tierion (TNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,142.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Tierion has a market cap of $62.42 million and approximately $57,142.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 1,563.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.