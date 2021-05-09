Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Tops $21.48 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $21.48 million and $7.77 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

