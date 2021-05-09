Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0022

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,069.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008284 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

