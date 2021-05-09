Tolar Price Up 125.4% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 140.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tolar has traded up 125.4% against the dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $6,272.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,296,472 coins and its circulating supply is 215,158,577 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

