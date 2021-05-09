Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $634,895.26

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Tornado has a market cap of $634,895.26 and $597,851.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $105.82 or 0.00184108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

