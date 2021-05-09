Traders Buy High Volume of Cantaloupe Call Options (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,750% compared to the average volume of 42 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CTLP opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $787.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

