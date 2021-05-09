Trias (TRY) Market Cap Achieves $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

