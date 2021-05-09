Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $7,460,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.