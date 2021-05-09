Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.94 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

