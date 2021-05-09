Trollcoin Price Up 241.9% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 241.9% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $1,878.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,201.28 or 1.00078730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

