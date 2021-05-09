Truadvice LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

