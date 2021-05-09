TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0195

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $598,828.47 and $31,328.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.