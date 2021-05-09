TrueFeedBack Market Cap Achieves $19.90 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $182,792.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

