TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits One Day Volume of $180,773.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $180,773.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.