TrumpCoin Price Up 409.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 409.2% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,142.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00315109 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004405 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

