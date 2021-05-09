Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

