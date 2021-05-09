Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

