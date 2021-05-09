Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 605.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

NYSE:CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

