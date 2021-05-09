Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,033,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

