TTC Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.