Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $23.53 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $72,849.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,377.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.36 or 0.06696725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.00 or 0.02417047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00660068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00200791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00828445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00616409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.00524943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

