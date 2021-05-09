Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $20,951.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.