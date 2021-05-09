UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $2.27 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and $5.65 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

