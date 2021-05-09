United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $195.42 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

