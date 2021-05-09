UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $417.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $419.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

