UnMarshal 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 9% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $31.96 million and $1.67 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

