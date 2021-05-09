UREEQA Price Up 0.5% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $476,318.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00247443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.01202831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.92 or 0.99773366 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

