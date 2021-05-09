US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,897 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of LPLA opened at $156.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

