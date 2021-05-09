US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.