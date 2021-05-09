US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $305.22 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.