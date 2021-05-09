US Bancorp DE Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

RJF opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

