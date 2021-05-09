US Bancorp DE Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

