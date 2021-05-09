US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

OKTA stock opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.13. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.65 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

