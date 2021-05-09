US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

