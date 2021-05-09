US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $551,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $137.33 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

