US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

