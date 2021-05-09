US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

