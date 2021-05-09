US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

