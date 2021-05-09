US Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

